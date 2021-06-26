Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fishing at Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 17]

    Fishing at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Anglers try fishing June 26, 2021, at Swamp Pond at Fort McCoy, Wis. Anglers need a special license to fish at Fort McCoy and special rules apply for the post. More can be found at the post i-Sportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 00:33
    Photo ID: 6710641
    VIRIN: 210626-A-OK556-300
    Resolution: 772x592
    Size: 136.25 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fishing at Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 17], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fishing at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT