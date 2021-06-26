Anglers try fishing June 26, 2021, at Swamp Pond at Fort McCoy, Wis. Anglers need a special license to fish at Fort McCoy and special rules apply for the post. More can be found at the post i-Sportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 00:33
|Photo ID:
|6710628
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-OK556-724
|Resolution:
|2711x2069
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fishing at Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 17], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT