    77 Years Later: Sending Off Sgt. Stoddard [Image 16 of 17]

    77 Years Later: Sending Off Sgt. Stoddard

    BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6), 2d Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 453, 4th Marine Logistics Group, stand in front of the gravesite of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donald D. Stoddard at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder, Colo., June 26, 2021. Stoddard died during the siege of Betio Island in November 1943 during World War II while assigned to 1/6. His remains were recovered in March 2019 by the non-profit organization, History Flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77 Years Later: Sending Off Sgt. Stoddard [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Burial
    1/6
    WWII
    2d marine division
    Betio Island
    Stoddard

