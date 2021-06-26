77 Years Later: Sending Off Sgt. Stoddard

The casket for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donald D. Stoddard lays in the ground at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder, Colo., June 26, 2021. Stoddard died during the siege of Betio Island in November 1943 during World War II while assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division. His remains were recovered in March 2019 by the non-profit organization, History Flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

