U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 453, 4th Marine Logistics Group, prepare to transport the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donald D. Stoddard to the burial site at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder, Colo., June 26, 2021. Stoddard died during the siege of Betio Island in November 1943 during World War II while assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division. His remains were recovered in March 2019 by the non-profit organization, History Flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6710591 VIRIN: 210626-M-YQ123-1287 Resolution: 4673x3115 Size: 11.15 MB Location: BOULDER, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 77 Years Later: Sending Off Sgt. Stoddard [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.