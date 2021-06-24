Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proud Air Assault Graduates [Image 11 of 13]

    Proud Air Assault Graduates

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Capt. Matthew Visser 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Vietnam veterans gather at the Sabalauski Air Assault School to receive the Honorary Air Assault Badge in a ceremony at Fort Campbell, KY on June 24, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 20:56
    Photo ID: 6710496
    VIRIN: 210624-A-BK876-869
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proud Air Assault Graduates [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Matthew Visser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Army

    WoE2021

