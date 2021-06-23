210623-N-LN093-1065
PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) transits the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2021. O’Kane is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6710490
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-LN093-1065
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS O’Kane conducts Man Overboard drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT