    USS O’Kane conducts Man Overboard drill [Image 8 of 8]

    USS O’Kane conducts Man Overboard drill

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    210623-N-LN093-1065

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) transits the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2021. O’Kane is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6710490
    VIRIN: 210623-N-LN093-1065
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS O’Kane conducts Man Overboard drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS O’Kane
    Man Overboard
    C3F
    CSG-1
    DESRON1

