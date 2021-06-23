USS O’Kane conducts Man Overboard drill

210623-N-LN093-1129



PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Samuel Lippincott, left, a search-and-rescue swimmer and native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, prepares to deploy during a man overboard drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), June 23, 2021. O’Kane is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia)

