Bronze Shield - KFOR 29

Pfc. Hakeem Russell of 1st PLT, A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, provides an interview to the Operational Environment team of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center after conducting Crowd Riot Control training during Operation Bronze Shield, a training event conducted as part of KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training event conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.

