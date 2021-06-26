Bronze Shield - KFOR 29

Pfc. Hakeem Russell of 1st PLT, A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, provides an interview to the Operational Environment team of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center after conducting Crowd Riot Control training during Operation Bronze Shield, a training event conducted as part of KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training event conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6710272
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-OC811-060
|Resolution:
|3011x3656
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
