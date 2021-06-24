Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 18 migrants to Bahamas

    PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A 27-foot vessel stopped off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida, Jun. 24, 2021. 18 Haitian migrants aboard were transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

