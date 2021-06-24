A 27-foot vessel stopped off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida, Jun. 24, 2021. 18 Haitian migrants aboard were transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6710269
|VIRIN:
|210624-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|1530x2040
|Size:
|291.09 KB
|Location:
|PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard transfers 18 migrants to Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT