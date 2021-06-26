Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronze Shield - KFOR 29 [Image 7 of 8]

    Bronze Shield - KFOR 29

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Capt. Harold Shorter 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    An Albanian soldier prepares to conduct Crowd Riot Control training as part of Operation Bronze Shield, a training event during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training unit conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.

    Republic of Albania (Albania)

    KFOR
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    86ibct

