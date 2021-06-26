Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronze Shield - KFOR 29

    Bronze Shield - KFOR 29

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Capt. Harold Shorter 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Albanian soldiers prepare to execute Crowd Riot Control training as part of Operation Bronze Shield, a training event during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training unit conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021
    Republic of Albania (Albania)

