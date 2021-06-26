Bronze Shield - KFOR 29

Albanian soldiers prepare to execute Crowd Riot Control training as part of Operation Bronze Shield, a training event during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training unit conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.

