Soldiers from A TRP, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, conduct Crowd Riot Control training as part of Operation Bronze Shield, a training event during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training unit conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6710266
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-OC811-239
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bronze Shield - KFOR 29 [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
