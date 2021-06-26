Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronze Shield - KFOR 29 [Image 5 of 8]

    Bronze Shield - KFOR 29

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Capt. Harold Shorter 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Soldiers from A TRP, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, conduct Crowd Riot Control training as part of Operation Bronze Shield, a training event during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training unit conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 09:20
    Photo ID: 6710266
    VIRIN: 210626-A-OC811-239
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bronze Shield - KFOR 29 [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    86ibct

