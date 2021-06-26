Soldiers from A TRP, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, prepare to conduct Crowd Riot Control training as part of Operation Bronze Shield, a training event during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. KFOR 29 is a multinational training unit conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Peace Mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 09:21 Photo ID: 6710264 VIRIN: 210626-A-OC811-004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.9 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bronze Shield - KFOR 29 [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.