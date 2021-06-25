ARCTIC OCEAN (June 25, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Derrick Camino, right, speaks on the phone during an inspection with Senior Chief Gas Turbine System Technician Johel Wilson, assigned to Afloat Training Group, in a main engineering space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 25, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

