210619-N-HG846-1056 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2021) – Seaman Jonathan Taylor, from Killeen, Texas, signals to detach the highline during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with Lewis and Clark-class cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 06:09
|Photo ID:
|6710198
|VIRIN:
|210619-N-HG846-1056
|Resolution:
|2784x1566
|Size:
|578.44 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seaman Jonathan Taylor, from Killeen, Texas, signals to detach the highline during a replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT