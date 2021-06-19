210619-N-HG846-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Graden Beasley, from San Diego, Calif., secures a pallet of line to return to Lewis and Clark-class cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 06:09 Photo ID: 6710196 VIRIN: 210619-N-HG846-1020 Resolution: 2598x1856 Size: 456.68 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Graden Beasley, from San Diego, Calif., secures a pallet of line [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.