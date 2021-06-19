Seaman Isiah Jackson (left), from San Diego, Calif., and Seaman Jonathan Taylor (right), from Killeen, Texas, signals the USNS Amelia Earhart

210619-N-HG846-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2021) – Seaman Isiah Jackson (left), from San Diego, Calif., and Seaman Jonathan Taylor (right), from Killeen, Texas, signals the Lewis and Clark-class cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

