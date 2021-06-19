Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210619-N-HG846-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2021) – Seaman Isiah Jackson (left), from San Diego, Calif., and Seaman Jonathan Taylor (right), from Killeen, Texas, signals the Lewis and Clark-class cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 06:09
    Photo ID: 6710193
    VIRIN: 210619-N-HG846-1040
    Resolution: 2453x1753
    Size: 445.96 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman Isiah Jackson (left), from San Diego, Calif., and Seaman Jonathan Taylor (right), from Killeen, Texas, signals the USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

