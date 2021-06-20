Faces of Light Armored Reconnaissance

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pose for a photo during a light armored reconnaissance raid rehearsal at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

