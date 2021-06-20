Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Light Armored Reconnaissance [Image 6 of 6]

    Faces of Light Armored Reconnaissance

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daisha Ramirez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pose for a photo during a light armored reconnaissance raid rehearsal at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 23:39
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Light Armored Reconnaissance [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    LAR
    Raid Rehearsal

