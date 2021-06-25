Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery [Image 2 of 5]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 210th Rescue Squadron takes off after recovering a simulated downed pilot during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 22:13
    Photo ID: 6709975
    VIRIN: 210625-F-HX320-0042
    Resolution: 5391x3587
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Fort Greely
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT