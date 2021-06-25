A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 210th Rescue Squadron lands to pick up a simulated downed pilot during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: Personnel recovery [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
