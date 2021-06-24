Chief Master Sgt. Brent Chaddick, 2nd Bomb Wing command chief, makes remarks during the Ruck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. The Ruck Racism march was a morale event focused towards standing up against racism and discrimination within the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6709725 VIRIN: 210624-F-RZ678-1188 Resolution: 4749x3160 Size: 7.02 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.