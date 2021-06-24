Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 7 of 8]

    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, right, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brent Chaddick, left, 2nd BW command chief, present a photo of a B-52H Stratofortress to Ms. Kas Williams, guest speaker, during theRuck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. Ms. Williams shared her experience, insight and knowledge on diversity and how important it is to acknowledge it as one of the Air Force’s greatest strengths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6709724
    VIRIN: 210624-F-RZ678-1229
    Resolution: 4295x2858
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Ruck
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT