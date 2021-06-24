Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March

Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, right, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brent Chaddick, left, 2nd BW command chief, present a photo of a B-52H Stratofortress to Ms. Kas Williams, guest speaker, during theRuck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. Ms. Williams shared her experience, insight and knowledge on diversity and how important it is to acknowledge it as one of the Air Force’s greatest strengths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

