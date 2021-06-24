Participants in the Ruck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. Members of different units ran from the Kidd Weapons Load Training facility all the way to Hoban Hall and back to show their support of diversity and inclusion inside the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6709723 VIRIN: 210624-F-RZ678-1103 Resolution: 5240x3124 Size: 7.48 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.