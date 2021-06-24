Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 5 of 8]

    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Barksdale hand out water during the Ruck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. Members from across the installation ran from the Kidd Weapons Load Training facility all the way to Hoban Hall and back to show their support of diversity and inclusion inside the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6709722
    VIRIN: 210624-F-RZ678-1156
    Resolution: 5220x3473
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March
    Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Ruck
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT