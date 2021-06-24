Airmen from Barksdale, inform runners of the route during the Ruck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. Members from across the installation ran from the Kidd Weapons Load Training facility all the way to Hoban Hall and back to show their support for diversity and inclusion inside the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6709721 VIRIN: 210624-F-RZ678-1063 Resolution: 6048x3410 Size: 13.68 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.