Airmen from Barksdale take part in the Ruck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. Members from across the installation ran from the Kidd Weapons Load Training facility all the way to Hoban Hall and back to show their support for diversity and inclusion inside the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6709719
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-RZ678-1070
|Resolution:
|4701x2934
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT