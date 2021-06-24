Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March

Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, gives a speech during the Ruck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. The Ruck Racism march was a morale event focused towards standing up against racism and discrimination within the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

