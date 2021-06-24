Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, gives a speech during the Ruck Racism march at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 24, 2021. The Ruck Racism march was a morale event focused towards standing up against racism and discrimination within the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6709718
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-RZ678-1017
|Resolution:
|3334x2218
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale stand-up against discrimination with Racism Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT