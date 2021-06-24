Kearsarge Pride Month Celebration

210624-N-VM474-1005 NORFOLK (June 24, 2021) The Diversity Committee poses for a photo during the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month event aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) June 24, 2021. The Navy joins the nation in celebrating LGBT Pride Month throughout June, recognizing the accomplishments of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender)

