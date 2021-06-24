Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Pride Month Celebration

    Kearsarge Pride Month Celebration

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210624-N-VM474-1005 NORFOLK (June 24, 2021) The Diversity Committee poses for a photo during the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month event aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) June 24, 2021. The Navy joins the nation in celebrating LGBT Pride Month throughout June, recognizing the accomplishments of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender)

    Kearsarge Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

