    AFSOC Leading Inclusively June 2021 Newsletter [Image 2 of 2]

    AFSOC Leading Inclusively June 2021 Newsletter

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Marty Schaeffer 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    "Even our highest performing Airmen have personal issues that can impact their job performance. Leaders at every level need to be tuned-in to those
    concerns," - Mr. Jeff Decocker, AFSOC Director, Financial Management and Comptroller.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:53
    Photo ID: 6709303
    VIRIN: 210625-F-XX001-001
    Resolution: 4315x6102
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Leading Inclusively June 2021 Newsletter [Image 2 of 2], by Marty Schaeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC Leading Inclusively June 2021 Newsletter
    AFSOC Leading Inclusively June 2021 Newsletter

    Equality
    Diversity
    AFSOC
    Inclusion

