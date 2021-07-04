1st Lt. Bradley Cho, a platoon leader at Company B, 2-501 General Support Aviation Battalion, left, and his father-in-law, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, pose for a photo just before Cho flies Karbler from Fort Bliss, Texas, to White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, April 7. (U.S. Army photo)
Soldier continues legacy of family service
