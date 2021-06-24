210624-N-RL695-1117

CARIBBEAN SEA (June 24, 2021) - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Pelletier, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Rudy Nieves, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), stand landing signalmen enlisted (LSE) as an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, takes off, June 24, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Marianne Guemo