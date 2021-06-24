USS Sioux City Sailor Participates in Flight Operations

210624-N-RL695-1096

CARIBBEAN SEA (June 24, 2021) - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nicholas Wendell, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), participates in fight operations as an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, takes off, June 24, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

