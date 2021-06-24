HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Flight Ops

210624-N-RL695-1065

CARIBBEAN SEA (June 24, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), prepare to remove chocks and chains as an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, prepares to take off, June 24, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

