    HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Flight Ops [Image 3 of 5]

    HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Flight Ops

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210624-N-RL695-1065
    CARIBBEAN SEA (June 24, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), prepare to remove chocks and chains as an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, prepares to take off, June 24, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6708878
    VIRIN: 210624-N-RL695-1065
    Resolution: 6504x4336
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Flight Ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC-22
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

