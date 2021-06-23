NROTC Midshipmen Complete DC Wet Trainer Course

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 23, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen, participating in Sea Trials 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, listen to a safety brief prior to commencing damage control training at Surface Warfare School Command Engineering Learning Site Mayport at Naval Station Mayport, June 23. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

