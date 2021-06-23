Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROTC Midshipmen Complete DC Wet Trainer Course [Image 5 of 6]

    NROTC Midshipmen Complete DC Wet Trainer Course

    MAYPORT, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 23, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen, participating in Sea Trials 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, check the integrity of a jubilee patch during damage control training at Surface Warfare School Command Engineering Learning Site Mayport at Naval Station Mayport, June 23, 2021. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides NROTC midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    This work, NROTC Midshipmen Complete DC Wet Trainer Course [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

