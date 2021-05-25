U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Johnson, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, waits on the return of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 25, 2021. The "Swamp Fox" airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 07:25 Photo ID: 6708455 VIRIN: 210525-Z-QX261-0009 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.36 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Airmen prepare jets for takeoff, by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.