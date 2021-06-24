ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 24, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Ethan Godseye, front, conducts an inspection with Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Isiah Harvey, assigned to Afloat Training Group, in a main engineering space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 24, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

