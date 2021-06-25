Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program

210625-N-OB519-009: ATSUGI, Japan (June 25, 2021) Hospitalman Jules Tsai, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Atsugi, Japan, applies a band aid to the arm of a local area employee after administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25. The vaccines come from USFJ’s supply of approved vaccines, offered to those who choose to receive them, in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure USFJ’s continued ability to support the security of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell/Released)

