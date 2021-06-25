Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program [Image 5 of 6]

    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program

    JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210625-N-OB519-009: ATSUGI, Japan (June 25, 2021) Hospitalman Jules Tsai, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Atsugi, Japan, applies a band aid to the arm of a local area employee after administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25. The vaccines come from USFJ’s supply of approved vaccines, offered to those who choose to receive them, in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure USFJ’s continued ability to support the security of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6708155
    VIRIN: 210625-N-OB519-009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.99 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program
    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program
    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program
    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program
    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program
    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID-19 vaccine
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT