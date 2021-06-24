Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael ONeal 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. service members participate in an honorable carry ceremony held on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2021. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosted the two honorable carry ceremonies to return the remains and pay tribute to the 429 Sailors and Marines lost aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The remains were returned from the DPAA Laboratory in Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska to Hawaii as the USS Oklahoma Project nears completion. The honorable carry celebrates the successes of the project, highlighting the joint effort among DPAA, the U.S. Navy, and mission partners, while honoring the Sailors and Marines of the USS Oklahoma. The identification of more than 338 of the 394 Sailors and Marines that were missing in 2003, to date, from the USS Oklahoma represents the first successful completion of a project of such scope and complexity. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 01:19
    Photo ID: 6708109
    VIRIN: 210624-A-NI330-1131
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 15.47 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony
    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony
    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony
    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony
    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony
    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony
    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony
    USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    U.S. Navy
    U.S.S. Oklahoma
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT