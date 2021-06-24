Multiple attendees observe an honorable carry ceremony held on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2021. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosted the two honorable carry ceremonies to return the remains and pay tribute to the 429 Sailors and Marines lost aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The remains were returned from the DPAA Laboratory in Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska to Hawaii as the USS Oklahoma Project nears completion. The honorable carry celebrates the successes of the project, highlighting the joint effort among DPAA, the U.S. Navy, and mission partners, while honoring the Sailors and Marines of the USS Oklahoma. The identification of more than 338 of the 394 Sailors and Marines that were missing in 2003, to date, from the USS Oklahoma represents the first successful completion of a project of such scope and complexity. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 01:17 Photo ID: 6708108 VIRIN: 210624-A-NI330-1244 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 5.85 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oklahoma Honorable Carry Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.