Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Steven Crisologo, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals Sailors during flight operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 00:39
    Photo ID: 6708084
    VIRIN: 210624-N-BT681-1006
    Resolution: 1515x2272
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Capability
    USS America
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    WeAreAmerica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT