USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (June 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Steven Crisologo, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals Sailors during flight operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

