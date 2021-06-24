EAST CHINA SEA (June 24, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 00:39 Photo ID: 6708083 VIRIN: 210624-N-BT681-1065 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.46 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.