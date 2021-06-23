Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 9th ARS supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 11 of 18]

    The 9th ARS supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A Japanese Air Self Defense Force F-15J Eagle pilot watches the refueling drogue from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex June 23, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. The RF-A exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces to include the Japanese Air Self-Defense and Republic of Korea Air Forces into joint and multilateral training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 21:00
    Photo ID: 6708031
    VIRIN: 210623-F-MJ351-1194
    Resolution: 5909x4221
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 9th ARS supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    KC-10 Extender
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

