The 9th ARS supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex June 23, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. The RF-A exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces to include the Japanese Air Self-Defense and Republic of Korea Air Forces into joint and multilateral training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

