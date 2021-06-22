Keesler celebrates Juneteenth

Keesler personnel attend a Juneteenth ceremony inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 23, 2021. June 19, other wise known as Juneteenth, is an annual observance of the emancipation of slaves in the state of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
