    Keesler celebrates Juneteenth [Image 3 of 6]

    Keesler celebrates Juneteenth

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler personnel attend a Juneteenth ceremony inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 23, 2021. June 19, other wise known as Juneteenth, is an annual observance of the emancipation of slaves in the state of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 17:26
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Juneteenth
    Federal Holiday

