Wideband Working Groups (WWGs) have been conducted by U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command on behalf of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), and now U.S. Space Command (USSC), for 20 years and are designed to improve satellite communications (SATCOM) business processes and the SATCOM decision-making environment. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:25 Photo ID: 6707143 VIRIN: 210611-A-YP620-978 Resolution: 4038x2692 Size: 2.16 MB Location: CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wideband Working Groups (WWGs), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.