Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, and Command Master Chief Craig Forehand visited the crew of SD Victoria at the base’s port, June 17, 2021. SD Victoria is a worldwide support ship operated by Serco Marine Services in support of the United Kingdom's Naval Service. The ship was in NAS Pensacola’s port for training. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 11:16 Photo ID: 6706817 VIRIN: 210617-N-IT398-0774 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.98 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Leadership Visits Crew of SD Victoria, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.