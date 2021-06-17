Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Leadership Visits Crew of SD Victoria

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, and Command Master Chief Craig Forehand visited the crew of SD Victoria at the base’s port, June 17, 2021. SD Victoria is a worldwide support ship operated by Serco Marine Services in support of the United Kingdom's Naval Service. The ship was in NAS Pensacola’s port for training. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 11:16
    Photo ID: 6706817
    VIRIN: 210617-N-IT398-0774
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Leadership Visits Crew of SD Victoria, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

