House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during military funeral honors for U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Warner in Section 4 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2021.



Former Senator for Virginia and former Secretary of the Navy, Warner was born on Feb. 18, 1927 in Washington, D.C. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 in 1945 and served during the final months of World War II. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Law, Warner joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950 to serve in the Korean War. After his military service and receiving his law degree, Warner worked in private law until he was appointed Under Secretary of the Navy by President Richard Nixon in 1969. In 1972, he became the 61st Secretary of the Navy and served for two years. Warner later went on to serve as a Senator from Virginia for 30 years and became a leading voice on military policy.



Warner’s spouse, Jeanne Warner, received the U.S. flag from his service.



U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released

This work, Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Warner in Section 4, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.