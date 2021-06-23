NSI 2021 Cycle 1

210623-N-WT203-0102 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 23, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination (NSI) midshipman candidates await inspection during the summer white uniform inspection onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC), June 23. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at Recruit Training Command (RTC), which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 2nd Class Mckenzie Miner)

